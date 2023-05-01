Averillo brilliance guides Bulldogs to win over Dragons

[Source: NRL]

An understrength Canterbury have secured their fourth win of the season with a Jake Averillo double helping them to an 18-16 victory at WIN Stadium.

Two long-range tries to Averillo lit up the match and enabled the Bulldogs to take an 18-10 lead midway through the second half but a costly sin-binning of Corey Waddell a set later helped the Dragons claw their way back.

Dragons twins Max and Mat Feagai crossed each in just their second game in the NRL together as the game hung in the balance for the final quarter of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

The Red V had multiple chances to snatch victory but the final passes couldn’t stick as the Bulldogs held their nerve for a gritty win without several of their big-name stars.

Dragons halfback Ben Hunt struggled with his hands throughout the game, spilling the ball twice in point-scoring opportunities. His final attempt at a two-point field goal on the siren summed up his frustrations in attack.

Canterbury crossed first through Waddell, who kicked for himself early, and they maintained a lead throughout the afternoon despite the efforts of the Feagai brothers and Toby Couchman, who crossed for his first NRL try.