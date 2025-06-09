Pools drawn for Futsal IDC 2025

[ Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook ]

The stage is set for an action-packed showdown as the pools have been confirmed for the 2025 Extra Futsal Inter-District Championship which will light up the Vodafone Arena in Suva this Thursday to Sunday.

Defending champions Suva headline Group B alongside Nasinu, Ba and Labasa, while Group A features Lami, Tailevu Naitasiri, Rakiraki, and Lautoka setting up several mouth-watering clashes across the four-day tournament.

With Lautoka and Tailevu Naitasiri tipped to be strong contenders, fans can expect fast-paced futsal and fierce competition as teams battle for the prestigious IDC crown.

In a move to boost community engagement and grow the sport, organisers have announced that entry to all matches will be free, inviting families, friends and futsal fans to enjoy the games live at the Vodafone Arena.

