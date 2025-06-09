Kativerata happy with player turnout at rugby league tourney

[file photo]

Churchill Park in Lautoka was the center of excitement and camaraderie this weekend as the Dragons Day Gala Rugby League Tournament brought together young athletes from Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

The tournament featured under-10 teams, including the Engadine Dragons from Cronulla, Australia, the Marist Saints from Auckland, New Zealand, along with several local clubs from across Fiji.

Families and supporters packed Churchill Park, transforming it into a lively community hub as they cheered on the young players.

Beyond showcasing emerging talent, the tournament fostered friendship, unity, and a strong sense of belonging among participants from three nations.

“It’s good to see the turnout; young kids participating in sports, especially in rugby league. It’s a good learning experience for the clubs in the west. Hopefully, next year we can take it across to Suva because I can see the difference in the way the boys from Australia play compared to the boys from Fiji. It’s good learning. I think we should encourage this more often; in two or three years, it will help the rugby league in Fiji, especially the Vodafone Cup, if we build the young kids properly.”

Fiji Bati head coach Wise Kativerata expressed his satisfaction with the large turnout from local clubs, emphasizing that programs like this are vital for the growth and development of rugby league in the region.

He also extended his gratitude to the overseas clubs for taking the time to participate and contribute to the tournament’s success.

