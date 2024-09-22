USA down Netherlands to finish third

[Source: FIFA]

On a cool afternoon in Bogota, USA have secured their best finish at a FIFA Women’s World Cup in 12 years, seeing off the Netherlands 2-1 to finish third at Colombia 2024.

After a spell of early pressure it was the US that struck first; a sweeping move seeing Pietra Tordin burst into the box, Gisele Thompson pouncing on a loose clearance and laying the ball off for Ally Sentnor who swept home from the top of the box.

Moments after a smart Femke Liefting clearance to deny Taylor Suarez midway through the half, the Dutch struck; Iris Remmers feeding Fleur Stoit who played a killer ball to release Robine Lacroix, the classy no10 taking a glance and firing past Teagan Wy to send the teams to the break locked at 1-1.

Article continues after advertisement

The best chance of a second term that was punctuated by a lengthy injury delay to treat US substitute Jordynn Dudley, saw a Dutch substitute, Eva Oude Elberink, smack a ball off the post in the 87th minute as the teams couldn’t be split in regulation time.

In extra-time, US substitute Maddie Dahlien had a major say in her nation collecting the bronze medal; firstly forcing Liefting into a fine save in the second period of additional time before then rattling the bar with a fierce shot just moments later.

The moment that won saw the left winger drive towards goal in the 119th minute, with a shot from a tight angle being diverted into goal by Nayomi Buikema to seal the 2-1 win for America.