Special IDC win for Manu

The FMF Inter District Championship win by Stratum Construction Rewa yesterday was a special one for its coach, Priyant Manu.

It was Manu’s first IDC win and to do it at Fiji’s home of football was priceless.

The Rewa mentor also says they fell short in the Fiji FACT and Battle of the Giants this year but to finally deliver in the IDC final is sweet.

“This is my first tournament win though I won CVC but this is first IDC and winning it here at Govind Park is really special because of the crowd here it was tough but we overcome it.”

He says coaches may have plans but players deserve all the accolades because they actually do the work.

Manu goes on to say that Rewa FA President Nazeel Buksh and his team really looked after the players welfare and thanked them for their assistance.

Rewa won the IDC trophy and $25,000 after beating RC Manubhai Ba at 4R Stadium 1-nil in the final yesterday.

