Ronaldo signs new deal with Al-Nassr

[Source: BBC Sport]

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a new two-year contract with Al-Nassr that means he will stay with the Saudi Pro League club until beyond his 42nd birthday.

The Portugal captain, 40, joined the Riyadh-based team in December 2022 after leaving Manchester United in acrimonious circumstances, having criticised the club and said he had “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr deal had been due to expire at the end of June and there was speculation he could leave, but that has now been quashed.

In a post on X, Ronaldo wrote: “A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.”

Although Al-Nassr have not added to their nine domestic titles during Ronaldo’s time at the club, they have benefited from a flood of goals from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo scored 35 times in 41 matches across all competitions last term and was the league’s top scorer for a second consecutive season.

He has managed 99 goals in 111 appearances overall for Al-Nassr and is well on his way to reaching 1,000 senior goals in his career, with a current tally of 938 for club and country.

Having helped Portugal win the Uefa Nations League a little over two weeks ago, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Sporting and Juventus forward will almost certainly now be targeting a sixth World Cup appearance next summer.

