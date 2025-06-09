Maika Dau becomes Fiji’s youngest professional footballer

Source: Supplied

Sixteen-year-old Maika Dau has become the youngest professional footballer in Fiji after signing with Bula FC for the inaugural 2026 OFC Professional League season.

Fresh off captaining Fiji’s team at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, Dau is already accustomed to playing under pressure and competing on the international stage.

His football journey began in kindergarten under the guidance of his father, former Rewa midfielder Lorima Dau, and would often accompanied him to the districts training sessions.

By the time he was in year nine, he was already competing with Nasinu’s U-19 team before earning selection to the Fiji U-15 squad.

His rise continued rapidly: a year later he cracked Nasinu’s senior district side while also representing Fiji at U-16 level.

Dau later captained Fiji at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship, delivering standout performances that helped secure qualification to the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

