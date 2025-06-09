Lomani credits execution in physical contest

[Source: File]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua co-captain Frank Lomani says discipline and execution were central to their performance in what he described as a physical and scrap-filled encounter against the Hurricanes in round 3 of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby season yesterday.

Lomani acknowledged the intensity of the match, noting that the team had prepared all week for a tough battle.

“Yes, we knew that there were going to be a lot of scraps.”

Article continues after advertisement

He added that sticking to their structure and focusing on execution was a key message leading into the game.

“We had that in our plan just to make sure that we’d spoken about execution the whole week.”

Lomani believes the players delivered on that preparation when it mattered most.

“I think the boys turned up today and really executed. We had a plan, we came, we executed and that’s probably how we got the win.”

The co-captain said the performance reflected the work put in during the week and the commitment shown across the squad.

The Drua will be on Bye in the next round before hosting the Brumbies in Ba on the 14th of this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.