Legends of the North to honour 'Maradona' Peters

Source: FFA / Facebook

The memories of Northern football’s glory days are set to be relived today as a special tribute match takes place at Subrail Park, Labasa.

Fiji Football Associationis hosting the Late Simon “Maradona” Peters Cup Championship, a curtain-raiser for the Extra Battle of the Giants 2025 final.

The match will see football legends from Labasa face off against their long-standing rivals from Savusavu.

The event is a tribute to the memory and legacy of Simon “Maradona” Peters, a footballer from the North whose skill and passion on the pitch inspired an entire generation.

For fans across Vanua Levu, the event will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with iconic names like Buli Cama, Ivor Evans, Jope Lomu, and Penaia Drauna set to take the field once more.

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf said the match is a tribute not just to one man, but to a whole era of Northern football that Peters embodied.

Yusuf added that the championship is a reminder of a man who played with heart and left behind a legacy that continues to inspire.

The match between the Veterans will be at 1.30pm.

BOG final between Rewa and Labasa will start at 3pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.