Lami protests against Bua for drug use

Virtual Flex Lami FC has lodged a protest against Bua FC, claiming that Bua fielded two players who had tested positive for drug use during their Premier Division Group A match.

FBC Sports reached out to Fiji FA’s CEO, Mohammad Yusuf, who explained the situation:

“Bua claims they did not receive an email from the Fiji FA officials, which was sent just an hour and a half before their next match. The email was sent to Bua FC’s office, which is a sawmill office, and they are saying their secretary was not copied in the email.”

“So the honors is on Fiji Football to ensure that the teams are notified, that’s the cracks of the matter.”

Yusuf further explained that once Fiji FA officials became aware of the drug test results and that the two players who were fielded had tested positive, they immediately addressed the issue.

Despite this, it was recently announced that Bua, Tavua, Tailevu Naitasiri, and Nasinu were through to the semi-finals.

Yusuf added that a decision was made on Thursday, 17/10/24, at 7:30 PM based on the information presented to the board.

However, Lami has since written back to Fiji FA, requesting further investigation.

“We will review the case again and decide today at 6 PM when Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel is present,” Yusuf said.

“If there are any changes, we will inform the public; otherwise, the fixtures will remain the same.”