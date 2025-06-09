20% MP pay cut motion to be tabled in Parliament

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed that the proposed 20 percent pay cut for Members of Parliament will be formally moved during the current Parliament sitting.

He says the reduction, which will cover Ministers, Assistant Ministers and MPs, will only take effect after parliamentary approval and completion of all required processes.

Rabuka says the move is part of broader cost-cutting measures as government moves to tighten spending amid financial pressures.

He also confirmed further austerity steps within the civil service, including the suspension of overtime payments, which will now be replaced with time-off in lieu.

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In addition, a freeze has been placed on new civil service positions and job evaluations, while overseas travel for permanent secretaries and civil servants has been halted.

The Prime Minister says the measures reflect government’s push to rein in expenditure and improve fiscal discipline.