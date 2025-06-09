Canakaivata set for 50, Lomani shifts to wing

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua forward Elia Canakaivata is set to reach a major milestone this weekend, as he prepares to earn his 50th cap for the club in their Round 12 clash against the Highlanders in Ba.

The powerful loose forward, who is also the current squad’s leading try-scorer with 13 tries, has been named at number eight for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific encounter at Govind Park.

Head coach Glen Jackson has also made a notable tactical adjustment, shifting co-captain Frank Lomani to the right wing, a position he has previously covered.

The Drua will also be boosted by the return of Isikeli Rabitu and Samusamuvodre Tuidraki from injury, adding depth and experience to the matchday squad.

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In the forwards, Haereiti Hetet, Zuriel Togiatama and Mesake Doge form the front row, while Isoa Nasilasila partners co-captain Temo Mayanavanua in the second row. Joseva Tamani and Kitione Salawa take up the flanker roles alongside Canakaivata at number eight.

In the backline, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa starts at halfback alongside Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, with Joji Nasova named on the left wing and Lomani on the right. Virimi Vakatawa lines up at inside centre, with Tuidraki outside him, while Rabitu slots in at fullback.

On the bench, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Emosi Tuqiri and Peni Ravai provide front row cover, with Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Tuwai offering forward support. Philip Baselala and Kemu Valetini cover the backs, while Maika Tuitubou rounds out the squad.

The Drua will be looking to mark Canakaivata’s milestone with a strong performance as they return to Ba for another key home fixture.

The Drua will take on the Highlanders in Ba at 4pm this Saturday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.