NJV withdraws from Namosi

The Namosi Joint Venture, one of the largest mining exploration projects in Fiji, has officially withdrawn from Namosi.

FBCNews has been reliably confirmed that the joint venture announced its withdrawal yesterday in the presence of landowners, the Namosi Provincial Council, and other key stakeholders.

As part of the proceedings, the company presented a traditional tabua to formally seek forgiveness for the development activities carried out to date, which had raised significant concerns among the vanua and local communities.

The Namosi Joint Venture is a long-standing copper and gold exploration project in Namosi Province, led by Australia-based Newcrest Mining now part of Newmont Corporation in partnership with Mitsubishi Materials and Nittetsu Mining.

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The project has faced growing opposition from landowners due to environmental concerns, along with uncertainty surrounding the expiration of its exploration license (SPL 1420), which was due for renewal in 2022.

NJV is expected to begin clearing the Waisoi Camp in June as part of its withdrawal process.

More to come.