Bail denied for King Khan

[Photo: FILE]

Bail has been denied for suspected drug figure Imran Khan, commonly known as “King Khan,” by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Khan appeared before Magistrate Safaira Ratu this afternoon, who ruled that bail could not be granted as the matter is an indictable offence.

He is charged with one count of contravention of a restraining order after allegedly disposing of a vehicle that was subject to an initial restraining order under a civil matter.

The order covered a $400,000 property, cash held in a bank account, and four vehicles.

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It is alleged that he facilitated the transfer of the vehicle registration KNGKHN to his brother, Ifran Khan, thereby breaching a restraining order issued in 2023.

State Prosecutor Joeli Naivalu submitted that, as the charge stems from an alleged breach of a court order, there is a risk Khan could also breach bail conditions if released.

Naivalu said that that breaching a restraining order is a serious offence and demonstrates a disregard for the authority of the court.

He further told the court that Khan had attempted to flee the jurisdiction last week, raising concerns that he could attempt to do so again if granted bail.

Naivalu also said Khan is being treated well in police custody and has been granted access to legal counsel.

Defence lawyer Jerry Dinati argued that Khan has no prior history of failing to appear in court and that bail should therefore be considered, applying for a cash bail of $5,000.

However, Magistrate Ratu denied the application, citing the seriousness of the offence.

The case has been transferred to the Suva High Court and will be called on May 13.