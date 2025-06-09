Bail decision pending for King Khan

The Nadi Magistrates Court is expected to deliver a decision later this afternoon on the bail application of accused Imran Khan, also known as “King Khan.”

Khan appeared before Magistrate Safaira Ratu earlier today, but the matter was stood down and is set to resume this afternoon.

He is charged with one count of breaching a restraining order, after allegedly disposing of a vehicle that was subject to a court order linked to a civil matter.

The restraining order covered a $400,000 property, funds held in a bank account, and four vehicles.

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State Prosecutor Joeli Naivalu submitted that, as the charge relates to an alleged breach of a court order, there is a risk Khan could also fail to comply with bail conditions if released.

Naivalu argued that breaching a restraining order is a serious offence that demonstrates disregard for the authority of the court.

He also told the court that Khan allegedly attempted to flee the jurisdiction last week, raising concerns he may try to do so again if granted bail.

The court heard that Khan is being treated well in police custody and has been granted access to legal counsel.

Defence lawyer Jerry Dinati argued that Khan has no history of failing to appear in court and should therefore be considered suitable for bail, applying for $5,000 cash bail.

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