Levuka's color party to lead Coke Games opening ceremony

Levuka Public School’s color party will be leading the opening ceremony of the Coca-Cola Games for the second consecutive year, while their brass band will participate for the first time as well.

Assistant principal Vilisono Rigamoto says the school is honored to lead the ceremony, and their students have been preparing since the beginning of the school term.

Their band and color party had their final practice at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

“They’ve been ready for some time now and they are all excited. Today we’re just going through our routine for the opening and the closing, and it is really an honor for us.”

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He adds that their students have been prepared weeks in advance, and they are excited to set onto the spotlight tomorrow and make their school proud.

The Coke Games starts tomorrow and concludes on Saturday.