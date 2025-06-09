Rabuka downplays Qereqeretabua's opposition on Vuda project

[Photo: FILE]

“She is just one person.”

Those were the words of Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka when asked about his response to Assistant Minister and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Lenora Qereqeretabua’s stance of not supporting the Vuda waste-to-energy project.

In a social media post last night, Qereqeretabua said she does not support the Saweni development, even without backing from her own party, the National Federation Party.

She said she is willing to risk her job to oppose the project.

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Responding to FBC News, Rabuka says Qereqeretabua’s position represents just one perspective.

He says the final decision will depend on the views of landowners and the government after reviewing all reports.

Rabuka says the government has not approved the proposed waste-to-energy project in Vuda, as concerns remain over Fiji’s obligations under the Waigani Treaty.

When questioned on whether the project could breach the treaty, Rabuka stressed that all decisions will depend on key assessments, including the Environmental Impact Assessment and scientific reports.

He says the Waigani Treaty, which Fiji ratified in 1996, governs the movement of hazardous waste across borders.

Rabuka warns that if the project involves importing hazardous waste into Fiji, it cannot proceed as the country is bound by the treaty.