Major fuel shipments incoming

Fiji has secured major fuel shipments totaling 118.55 million litres for May and June says Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He confirmed this in a ministerial statement delivered in Parliament today.

Ro Filipe says the shipments are part of a forward-planned supply strategy aimed at ensuring stability in the country’s fuel system amid ongoing global market uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

He says once the shipments arrive as scheduled, fuel stock levels are expected to improve considerably.

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Based on current expectations, a large portion of this fuel will arrive in early May, with a further 17.2 million litres confirmed for June. As these shipments come in, we expect national stock levels to recover and exceed 59 percent of storage capacity by the end of May.

Ro Filipe also assures that current fuel reserves are adequate and continue to be closely monitored.

The Ministry is carrying out daily monitoring of stock levels and consumption in real time, while maintaining close engagement with suppliers to confirm delivery timelines. We remain in Phase One, which reflects normal operating conditions.

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar raised concerns over the Government’s overall fuel management approach.

Why has the Government chosen a targeted sector-based relief model, with its administrative burden and gaps, instead of reducing fuel taxes directly? Lowering fuel tax is the most straightforward and effective solution.

Kumar also emphasized the importance of ensuring that support measures are applied fairly, particularly for small businesses and middle-income earners facing rising costs.