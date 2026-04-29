Civic education resource launched to encourage youth voting

The Fiji Elections Office launched its ‘My Election, My Fiji’ civic education resource, strengthening its commitment to integrating civic learning into the national education framework.

The initiative, a collaboration between UNDP and the education ministry, aims to educate students on the electoral processes and encourage participation in democracy.

The resource, is part of the Year 9 and 10 Social Science Curriculum, offering student workbooks, teacher guides, including digital content and animations with curriculum content.

Supervisor of elections Ana Mataiciwa says the foundations of democracy are built in classrooms.

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“Democracy does not begin at the ballot box. It begins much earlier; in homes, in classrooms, in conversations young people have, as they develop an understanding of their rights and responsibilities in shaping the future of this country.”

Earlier this year, the materials were piloted in 67 secondary schools from the rural, urban and maritime areas.

Acting Deputy Secretary Professional MOE Shalvin Narayan says the new resources are designed to enhance classroom learning.

“These resources are intended to complement and strengthen the existing social science curriculum which schools encourage to incorporate them into their teaching and learning practices.”

Audio book and braille versions of the resources will be developed later in the year to ensure accessibility for all learners.