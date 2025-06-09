Kane ready to lead England against Latvia

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

England captain Harry Kane is fit and ready to lead the team against Latvia, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed yesterday.

Kane missed the 3-0 friendly win over Wales on Thursday due to an ankle injury sustained in Bayern Munich’s last game.

However, England’s all-time top scorer with 74 goals is back just in time for the crucial match where they can secure World Cup qualification.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.