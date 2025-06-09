Friends United falls to 4R FC in Club Championship

Source: FFA / Facebook

Nasinu’s Friends United promising campaign at the Dayal’s Sawmillers National Club Championship came to an end this afternoon after a 3-0 defeat to Ba’s 4R FC at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Kini Madigi opened the scoring before Nigerian striker Moses Alemoh doubled the advantage with a composed finish.

Madigi then struck again late in the match, completing his brace and sealing a strong win for the men in black.

Article continues after advertisement

4R FC now turns their attention to their next Group A match against Combine Brothers tomorrow.

Friends United began their campaign in strong fashion during the Southern Zone qualifiers, thumping Lami Rangers 7-1 in their opening match.

They followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Combine Brothers, topping their pool on goal difference to reach the national play-offs.

However, in their remaining play-off matches, Friends United were edged 3-2 by Combine Brothers in a tightly fought contest, leaving them with two defeats in the final stage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.