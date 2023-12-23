Al-Ahly beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 to finish third in Club World Cup

[Source: Reuters]
Al-Ahly defeated Urawa Red Diamonds 4-2 in an entertaining Club World Cup third-place playoff on Friday to secure a top three finish in the tournament for the fourth time, despite losing a two-goal lead and missing a penalty.
The Egyptian side, appearing in their fourth consecutive third-place playoff, finished third in 2006, 2020 and 2021, while Japan’s Urawa came third in 2007.
Al-Ahly took the lead in the 19th minute when a short corner move found Mohamed Hany well outside the box and his fierce strike was parried by the keeper and Yasser Ibrahim pounced from close range.
Six minutes later Al-Ahly doubled their lead when Atsuki Ito lost possession on the edge of his own area and Ahmed Koka’s pass found Percy Tau who had plenty of time to take a touch before firing past Shusaku Nishikawa.
Just when it looked like Al-Ahly were cruising, Urawa pulled a goal back when Jose Kante hit a first-time volley in the 43rd minute to score in his final game having announced his retirement in November.