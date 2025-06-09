Fiji Girls Surf Clinic celebrates surfing, sisterhood, and community

[File Photo]

The 11th Annual Fiji Girls Surf Clinic kicked off over the weekend in Nadi, bringing together women and girls for more than just waves. It was a celebration of connection, confidence, and community.

Fiji Surfing President Hannah Bennett said the event was about more than just surfing; it was also about nurturing the special bond between mothers and daughters.

Hosted by the Intercontinental Golf Resort & Spa Fiji and co-sponsored by non-profit Rise Beyond The Reef, Dilo-Up Skincare, and Salted Swimwear, the clinic welcomed participants of all skill levels.

“This event has always been about more than just surfing. It’s about building confidence, creating strong female role models, and nurturing those special relationships between mothers and daughters. And what better place to do that than right here at Natadola?”

Attendees enjoyed surf coaching, beachside activities, and great food — all set against the stunning backdrop of one of Fiji’s most iconic beaches.

Bennett expressed her delight at the strong turnout and shared her hope of seeing even more women and girls join future clinics.

