Fiji FA rolls out U17 and U19 school futsal leagues

The Fiji Football Association will introduce school-based under-17 and under-19 futsal leagues for both boys and girls as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen youth development.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said the new competitions will be run exclusively through schools, not clubs, and will be organized on a zonal basis. He added that the Federation’s technical officers will work directly with schools to secure their participation.

To help support involvement, Fiji FA will provide transport subsidies for schools that need to travel long distances.

“In the Southern zone, for example, if schools are travelling from Navua or Baulevu, we will assist with transport costs,” he said. “Nearby schools will cover their own costs, but there will also be prize money for winners and finalists.”

Yusuf said this support will apply in the Northern zone for schools from Nadogo, Seaqaqa and surrounding areas, as well as in the Western zone for schools from Rakiraki and the wider Nadroga region.

