Fiji Blue confirmed for FSC 7s

Supplied: Fiji Sports Council

A shadow national side, Fiji Blue, will be featuring in the Rooster Grassroots Fiji 7s which starts today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Organized by the Fiji Sports Council, Fiji Blue is in pool A with Dominion Brothers, Army Red and Vuna Brothers.

The team will be made up of players in the national squad.

Army Green, Covenant Brothers, Lomaiviti and Ravete Bothers make up group B.

BLK Lavidi, Coral Coaster, Birdland Brothers and Tubarua Highlanders are in pool C while FSC Grassroots Fiji, Vunimono, Vokainations and Lomaiviti Highlanders are in group D.

The tournament starts at 9am at the HFC Bank Stadium while volleyball will be played at the FMF Gymnasium.

Grandstand tickets are selling at $5 each for 7s and $5 for volleyball.

You can watch the 7s a action live and exclusive on FBC 2.

Overseas viewers can watch it on vitiplus for $20FJD.

