Fans encouraged to utilize free entry

Fans are being encouraged to take advantage of free entry to the 2026 McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s, giving them the opportunity to watch some of the best rugby players in the world in action.

Tournament coordinator Jay Whyte said staging an event of this scale is no easy task, particularly when it involves bringing renowned players from around the globe to Fiji.

He hopes fans will turn out in large numbers to support the tournament.

“We just want all fans and supporters to come out and experience what we have in store for them. There’s a lot of things they can look forward to, and we hope each and every one of you can spread the message.”

Whyte added that spectators can expect an exciting mix of established rugby stars and emerging grassroots talent throughout the competition.

He also highlighted the $50,000 prize money on offer for the winning team in the main division, which is expected to further lift the intensity, with teams competing not only for the title but also for a significant cash reward.

