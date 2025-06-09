Drudru applies for ITC to join Suva

Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook

Former national football rep, Samuela Drudru, may join Suva soon.

The marksman has applied for his International Transfer Certificate from Papakura FC in New Zealand to rejoin Suva FC in the mid-season transfer window.

Drudru who last played for Suva in 2022 has also played for Nadi, Lautoka and Ba.

Meanwhile, former Labasa, Suva, and Fiji under 20 representative Shivam Shandil has officially applied for his transfer from Suva to Nadi.

Shandil is seeking his release in this transfer window, which closes on Monday.

