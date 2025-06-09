Busy 2026 season for Cricket Fiji

[File Photo]

Cricket Fiji are in for a very busy season next year, and are expected to start their 2026 campaign as early as January.

Chief executive Sitiveni Rokoro confirms that they have already selected their men’s and women’s extended team, along with the junior teams.

However, they are still awaiting confirmation for the Women’s Pacific Cup in New Zealand in January, in which they hope to attend.

“There was a plan from last year’s regional meeting to have a Pacific Cup hosted in New Zealand, however there hasn’t been any confirmation on that, we are waiting for our next regional meeting this month.”

Apart from this tournament, Cricket Fiji is also preparing for the EAP T20 Qualifier, Women’ Under-19 World Cup Qualifiers in Japan, and a few other tournaments.

Off-season training for all teams are to start next month.

