Byrne flags depth gaps in key positions

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne [file photo]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has admitted there are still areas of concern when it comes to the national side’s overall depth, particularly as they prepare for the upcoming international season.

While pleased with the squad’s progress and the strength in certain areas especially the back row, Byrne highlighted that not every position is as well-stocked with world-class talent as they’d like.

He says addressing this imbalance will be a priority in the lead-up to future campaigns.

Article continues after advertisement

“Look, there’s some positions that we’re not as deep as we’d like. I think front row, we’re not as deep as we’d like to be around, you know, the world-class quality. Fullback is probably another position where we’re not deep… we don’t go deep in world-class quality.”

Despite this, Byrne remains confident in the players currently available and believes that consistent development and exposure at the highest level will continue to close those gaps.

The Flying Fijians will take on Australia next Sunday and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.