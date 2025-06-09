Burese pushes through injuries to break record

Sacred Heart College’s Peter Burese says injuries have been part of his journey this season, but they have not stopped him from delivering a record-breaking performance at the Suva Zone One competition.

The reigning Fiji Finals high jump champion cleared 2.04 metres to surpass his previous record of 1.95 metres, continuing his dominance in the event.

Burese admits he is still managing some physical setbacks but remains determined to keep improving.

“I’m just going through some injuries and trying to recover, but they don’t stop me from jumping.”

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He says his focus coming into the competition was to push past his previous mark and reach new heights.

“I knew it was going to be a challenge. I set a record last year at 1.95 and this year I wanted to break my own record and go into 2 metres.”

Burese also credited the support system around him for helping him achieve the milestone.

“I dedicate my win to my family back home for supporting me non-stop, my teachers for not giving up on me and my friends for always being there.”

With the Fiji Finals approaching, the young high jumper says he is focused on recovery and refining his technique as he prepares for another tough challenge on the national stage.

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