Oceania nations gather in Fiji for inaugural Boxing Congress

Member countries of World Boxing convened over the weekend at the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee headquarters in Suva for the inaugural Oceania Boxing Confederation Congress.

The primary aims of the Congress were to adopt the confederation’s official statutes and elect a new Board to lead the organisation’s development across the region.

The event was hosted by the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association and began with a traditional kava ceremony to welcome delegates.

One of the key topics discussed was the importance of increasing female participation in boxing throughout the Pacific.

The Congress also emphasised the broader benefits of the sport, including the development of self-discipline, resilience, and core values.

