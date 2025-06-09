Shaky start to Melanesian Cup

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s men’s basketball team suffered a narrow 70-67 defeat to hosts Solomon Islands in their Melanesian Cup opener last night, marking a challenging start to their title defense.

The defending champions came out strong, taking a 25-22 lead after the first quarter.

But the Solomon Islands responded well, seizing momentum in the second to lead 40-35 at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji fought back in the third, drawing level twice at 44-all and 47-all, yet the hosts finished the quarter stronger, up 56-49.

The last quarter was tense, with Fiji briefly taking a 63-62 lead with under three minutes remaining.

However, late turnovers and missed chances proved costly as the Solomon Islands closed out a historic win, their first over Fiji in the tournament’s history.

They will now play Papua New Guinea at 12pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.