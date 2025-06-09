Naivalurua follows dad’s path in Basketball

Abigail Naivalurua.

Twelve-year-old Abigail Naivalurua is already dribbling her way toward a dream inspired by her father, national basketball player Ioane Naivalurua.

Naivalurua was part of the BounceBack Fiji Youth League 3×3 Tournament over the weekend, the International School Suva student said the two-day competition was both fun and nerve-wracking but full of learning moments and new friendships.

Having started basketball at the age of six, Abigail says she hopes to one day wear the Fiji jersey just like her dad, who will represent the country at the upcoming Melanesian Cup in the Solomon Islands.

“One day, I want to be like my dad and represent Fiji in basketball.”

For now, the young baller plans to keep training and learning the game determined to carry on her father’s legacy on the court.

Meanwhile, the FIBA Melanesian Cup is currently hosted by the Solomon Islands Basketball Federations in Honiara from today until Saturday.

Fiji will meet hosts Solomon Islands in their first match at 6.30pm tonight.

