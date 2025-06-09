Ba FC shares Christmas cheer with hospital patients

Football in Ba has always been more than a game, it is a way of life that binds the community together.

Living up to that tradition, Ba Football Club took time away from the pitch to spread festive cheer at Ba Aspen Hospital, reminding supporters that the Men in Black stand with their people beyond match day.

Led by club management and players, the visit focused on patients currently recovering in hospital offering encouragement, compassion and a simple reminder that they are not alone, especially during the festive season.

Article continues after advertisement

The team arrived with 45 carefully prepared Christmas hampers, thoughtfully put together to bring comfort and joy.

As the players personally handed over the gifts, emotions ran high.

For many patients, receiving a hamper from the footballers they admire was overwhelming, with tears of gratitude reflecting the deep bond between club and community.

The visit once again highlighted Ba FC’s strong connection with its supporters.

For patients, the presence of the Men in Black provided a brief but meaningful escape from their challenges, reinforcing the message that the club stands firmly with its people in both good times and difficult moments.

Ba Football Association President Praneel Dayal says the gesture was never about recognition or publicity.

“This is the Ba FC way. We are here for everyone in our community. Our strength does not only come from victories on the field, but from the strong foundation we share with the people of Ba.”

Under his leadership, Ba Football continues to reinforce its commitment to being more than just a football club — striving to remain a pillar of the community built on kindness, empathy and unity.

As Christmas approaches, Ba FC hopes the visit inspires others to look out for one another and keep the spirit of giving alive.

The Men in Black may be known for their dominance on the pitch, but moments like these prove their greatest victories are often achieved off it.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.