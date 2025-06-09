Auvray backs youth as Bula FC build for the future

[File Photo]

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray has defended his decision to field a relatively young squad in their past two matches, saying the club is focused on trust, development, and creating the right environment as players transition into professional football.

Auvray highlighted that several players are taking their first steps at the senior level, including 16-year-old Micah Dau.

He says the priority at this stage is not immediate results, but allowing young players the freedom to express themselves and grow into the professional game.

“They usually give the players enough space to express themselves. After the game, we didn’t speak too much. I was very satisfied with Micah’s performance, and I think he was happy as well for his first game.”

The French coach pointed out that Bula FC’s squad features several teenagers and early-20s players, including Sterling Vasconcellos, who is 20, and Zach Harang, aged 19.

“The most important thing is to show them that there is trust and that there is a process we’re building. We’re not pressuring them with high-level performance from the start, because that would be delusional.”

Auvray stressed that Bula FC’s long-term vision is centred on patience and development, ensuring young players feel supported to learn from mistakes and improve over time.

He believes that approach will pay dividends in the future, as the squad matures and expectations evolve.

Bula FC will take on Solomon Kings at 5.30 pm this Sunday in PNG, and you can watch the game live on FBC2.

