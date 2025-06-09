WIN convention aims to empower women

[File Photo]

The 2026 Women Invigorating the Nation Convention has officially opened its registration today, signaling a bold step forward for women’s empowerment and leadership across Fiji.

Speaking at the event, Eldon Eastgate, President of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, emphasized the critical role of women in shaping the nation’s future.

He says that across Fiji, women are already leading change, yet many still face barriers that limit their opportunities.

Eastgate adds that the WIN Convention provides a platform for women to learn, connect, and build partnerships that open doors for more women to thrive.

“At FCEF, we believe empowering women is not just the right thing to do; it is essential for Fiji’s economic growth. When women have access to skills, resources, and leadership opportunities, they create businesses, drive innovation, and strengthen our workforce.”

Eastgate also extended his gratitude to the WIN team, as well as to partners, sponsors, and supporters who have made the convention possible.

The two-day program will focus on policies, leadership, and access to capital, artificial intelligence, financial innovation, and gender-responsive climate action.

As the convention opens its doors, Eastgate urges all stakeholders to commit to investing in women in practical, intentional, and lasting ways.

The theme for this year’s WIN Convention is “Give to Gain: Investing in Women Transforms Our Future.”

