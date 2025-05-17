We joined for the people and we’ll speak for them says Takayawa

Viliame Takayawa [File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says the party will continue holding the coalition government accountable by raising issues that matter to the people.

Takayawa, whose term is ending soon, says SODELPA joined the coalition on behalf of the people and that commitment remains.

Although the SODELPA General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa, has expressed regret over recent tensions, he says the party will continue to raise concerns where necessary.

“The coalition should be happy that there are some checks and balances, accountability for good governance, and we are actually doing these things rather than being siloed into a position where we are kept quiet.”

Takayawa maintains that SODELPA’s role in the coalition is rooted in representing the people, and the party won’t shy away from holding its partners to account.

“This is our job as politicians is getting the information from people or people informing us on their issues, and then we take it up. If it means busting someone’s ego, well, I really can’t do much, but that is why we are here for the people.”

Meanwhile, People’s Alliance General Secretary Sila Balawa suggests SODELPA has been shown political mercy on several occasions.

Balawa says The People’s Alliance remains committed to maintaining the coalition partnership, despite occasional differences.

“We have always been transparent and we have always been patient with our coalition partners, especially our friends from SODELPA, all in the best interest of the country and to have a stable government.”

When the three political parties formed a government, they agreed that the interests of the Fijian people must take precedence over party lines or personal differences.

They also acknowledged that their agreement isn’t legally binding, relying instead on mutual trust and respect to uphold the coalition.

