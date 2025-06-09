Villages in Tikina Naiyalayala strengthen disaster preparedness

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

In a move to strengthen disaster preparedness at the grassroots level, villages in Tikina Naiyalayala have graduated their first Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), marking a key step in local capacity building to respond to emergencies and protect communities.

With support from the FIJI Water Foundation, the National Fire Authority, and local partners, 25 volunteers from Drauniivi, Togovere, Rabulu, Nananu and Naseyani were trained in first aid, fire safety, search and rescue, and safe evacuation procedures.

CERT Team Lead and Parade Commander Eneriko Naikelekelevesi said the training would play a crucial role during emergencies, particularly when response teams from relevant authorities are often stretched across multiple incidents.

Meanwhile, National Fire Authority Acting Sub-Officer and Leading Firefighter Senimili Kirikitinituraga commended the dedication shown by all 25 volunteers, saying their commitment demonstrated a strong willingness to protect their communities and province.

The initiative aims to strengthen community preparedness by equipping residents with essential emergency response skills while awaiting support from authorities.

