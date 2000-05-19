United effort needed to fight Fall Armyworm

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the pest Fall Armyworm head-on and is calling for nationwide cooperation.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says this Armyworm will jeopardize our food security, farmer livelihoods, and national economic growth.

Rayalu stresses that this threat must be dealt with through all means possible, including scientific control methods and grassroots community action.

Article continues after advertisement



Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Since establishing its presence, the Fall Armyworm has primarily targeted maize.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, and the Ministry are leading a comprehensive response.

During his visit to two affected farms in Uciwai in Nadi, Rayalu commended frontline personnel for their dedication to the ongoing operations and specifically acknowledged the contributions of officers from BAF, SRIF, and MoAW.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Minister stresses that the Fall Armyworm does not respect borders or farm boundaries, requiring an all-hands-on-deck approach.

The ministry is urging all farmers to remain vigilant, report any signs of infestation, and adopt recommended control strategies without delay.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.