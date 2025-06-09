UN and Police call for public support towards new Police Act

[file photo]

UN Human Rights Pacific Representative Heike Alefsen states that the Fiji Police Act to focus on people-centered policing, stressing the importance of community involvement to shape safety laws and build public trust.

She confirms that her office is ready to help ensure the bill meets Fiji’s human rights obligations, even though they have not yet seen the final draft.

Alefsen adds that people’s views are important to ensure the review process is inclusive, transparent, and reflective of community needs.

Article continues after advertisement

“By engaging rural and urban communities, traditional leaders, the church, civil society, and populations at risk, you demonstrate that meaningful reform cannot be achieved without the participation of those affected.”

She sats that much has changed over the years, and the Act, which has guided policing since 1965, needs modernization.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu is urging the public to support the initiative, saying it is aimed at improving police services.

“I think this piece of legislation will assist us because it’s not really focused on the powers of the police. At the end of the day, it is about how we provide service well to the public, and that is the crux of this legislation.”

Tudravu adds that the new law is not just about police powers but about how effectively they serve the public.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.