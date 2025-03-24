Truth and Reconciliation Commission gains support

Chair of Trustees of Vunimono High School Govind Singh

There is growing interest from the public to participate in the process of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Even those in the education sector believe that this movement is not just symbolic; it involves uncovering the truth, ensuring accountability, and making institutional reforms.

Chair of Trustees of Vunimono High School Govind Singh says the commission addresses Fiji’s complex history and provides a platform for those affected by injustices to share their stories and find closure.

Singh says they believe that the process involved in this movement will help ensure true equality and inclusion in national policies.

“Let us fully support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission because true peace is built on truth, justice, and an unwavering commitment to equality for all. Fight for it in your classrooms. Fight for these values in your classrooms. Fight for that in your homes. Fight for that in your school. Fight for it in your community.”

Singh calls for a constitution that ensures equal rights for all ethnic groups, promotes national unity, respects cultural diversity, and acknowledges the contributions of all communities while protecting their dignity.

Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Dr. Marcus Brand, encourages people to take part in the process, assuring that their confidential information will not be shared without consent.

“So when we sense a risk or when we are approached by individuals who perceive such a risk, we will do everything possible to ensure that people’s interests and integrity are protected.”

Dr. Brand adds that they will also rely on collaboration with state agencies and police to ensure the safety of individuals involved in the process.

