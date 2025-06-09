TLTB moves to return 17 lands to owners

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has referred 17 cases involving Crown Grants and Native Grants to the government for consideration on reverting the lands back to landowners.

While presenting the TLTB 2023 Annual Report before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, CEO Solomone Nata highlighted that a submission has also been made to the Cabinet Standing Committee on Native Grants and Crown Grants.

“We have submitted around 17 cases to the government to look at reverting some of those Crown Grants and Native Grants back to the landowners. And I believe that submission has been directed to a standing committee”

Nata highlighted the progress of TLTB since its establishment 85 years ago, noting that several developments have been carried out.

He says the wealth fund has increased over the years, while arrears have declined compared to previous years, including 2023 and 2024.

He also highlighted TLTB’s participation in legislative reviews, including the Mahogany Industry Development Act 2010, the Surfing Areas Act, and submissions on the Employment Relations Bill.

Nata adds that TLTB is also anticipating the completion of the review of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Act.

