Termite infestation prompts temporary classrooms

The Education Ministry’s Asset Infrastructure Services Unit has provided temporary tents to Saint Thomas Primary School in Lautoka.

This comes after two existing classrooms were severely infested with termites.

The Unit responded to the school management’s request for the tents, which will accommodate the affected students.

The damaged classrooms are scheduled for demolition to make way for a new 1×2 classroom block.

The temporary tents will ensure uninterrupted learning while the old classrooms are removed and preparations for the new construction begin.

The Ministry of Education confirms that work is being coordinated with the school management and relevant stakeholders.

