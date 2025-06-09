Stinson parade hit and run probe continues, driver still unidentified

[file photo]

After one month and 23 days since a hit-and-run incident along Stinson Parade in Suva that claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman, police are still trying to identify the driver involved.

The fatal incident occurred on September 30, where the victim, a military officer, was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop.

She was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Weeks after the accident, Suva City Council Acting CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa confirmed to the media that CCTV footage capturing the incident had been submitted to police.

Police have today confirmed that the driver remains unidentified as investigations continue.

