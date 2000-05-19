Speed cameras for Northern roads

For the first time, Vanua Levu will soon have speed cameras on its roads.

The Land Transport Authority is working to expand its road safety operations in the Northern Division, with plans to install both static and portable speed cameras under its next capital budget.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa has confirmed that there are currently no cameras in the Northern Division, but this move is expected to change that and improve driver behaviour.

Rokosawa says the new equipment will help reduce reckless driving and make roads safer for everyone.

“We are proposing through our capital budget proposal for the financial year 2025–2026, we are proposing for more portable speed cameras.”

He says LTA operates 31 camera poles, but there are only 14 working cameras, which are rotated every two weeks.

Rokosawa adds that LTA is investing in portable speed cameras to monitor black spots and strategic areas where drivers tend to speed after passing known camera poles.

The Land Transport Authority will deploy 12 new portable speed cameras across the country in the coming weeks to strengthen road safety enforcement.

Since January 28 this year, over 7,800 speeding violations have been recorded on Viti Levu alone using existing portable units.

