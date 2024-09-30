Seruiratu supports RFMF move, but wants clarity

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu emphasized the importance of understanding how the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Reconciliation and Restoration Programme will align with the government’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Seruiratu was overseas during the recent reconciliation and restoration programme, where the RFMF sought forgiveness from ex-officers involved in the political upheavals of 1987, 2000, and 2006.

He expressed his intention to attend the main RFMF reconciliation programme scheduled for November.

“I was away in New York, so I was not part of that meeting last week. But I understand that there will be a meeting perhaps on November 2, and invitations will be sent as well.”



Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu

Seruiratu notes that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission is currently being organized by the government following consultations regarding its bill.

The RFMF Reconciliation and Restoration programme will continue this week, focusing on the families of the Counter Revolutionary Warfare (CRW) unit.