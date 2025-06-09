Seaqaqa vendors excited for the new $1.7m market

Seaqaqa market vendors. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

More than 50 vendors at the Seaqaqa Business Centre are set to benefit from improved working conditions with the construction of a new $1.7 million market, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

For years, roadside vendors have faced daily challenges, including exposure to harsh weather and the lack of basic amenities such as water and restroom facilities.

Seaqaqa vendor Ronita Devi, who has been selling by the roadside for more than eight years, says conditions have been difficult, but vending remains her main source of income. She believes these long-standing struggles will finally come to an end once the new facility opens.

“We have a lot of problems here, like no washroom and no water for us. Sometimes we come early in the morning and stay here until it’s time to go home.”

Another vendor, Rupeni Diani, highlighted Seaqaqa’s strategic location as a major stopover for daily travellers, making a permanent and well-equipped market essential for both vendors and customers.

“We have many women vendors here, and most of our customers are travellers moving between Savusavu, Labasa and Nabouwalu. They usually stop here to buy from us. Even though the current facility is temporary, we are very excited about the new market that is under construction.”

Vendors have also acknowledged the government’s investment in the new market, saying it will significantly improve their safety and overall working environment.

Once completed, the new Seaqaqa Market is expected to serve more than 12,000 people as a central business hub, strengthening the local economy. The facility will also allow farmers to sell their produce locally, eliminating the need for costly travel to Labasa or Savusavu.

