Samuels takes the crown

Newly crowned Miss Nasinu Ailava Samuels.

19-year-old Ailava Samuels, representing Valelevu, has been crowned the Vodafone Nasinu Festival Queen 2025.

Her advocacy focuses on fighting cyberbullying by challenging unrealistic beauty standards in the Pacific, particularly in Fiji.

In an earlier interview this week with FBC News, Samuels said the issue deserves more attention, explaining that many people don’t realize how beauty expectations often fuel online bullying.

She believes empowering young people to embrace authenticity is key to creating a safer digital space.

Samuels also received awards for Best Research Topic and Miss Traditionally Transpired, recognizing both her advocacy and presentation.

First runner-up went to Asupa Balemaihawaii Taivoce, representing Makoi, while Adi Mereoni Sebualala, Miss Nadera, was named second runner-up.

Miss Kinoya took home the title of Miss Personality.

