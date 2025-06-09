Safety at sea stressed ahead of festive travel rush

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, has reminded all maritime stakeholders that the safety of life at sea remains a top priority, especially during the festive and holiday season.

He says inter-island travel and maritime activity increase significantly at this time, heightening safety risks if rules are not followed.

Minister Ro Filipe has directed the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji to step up enforcement and monitoring to ensure maritime safety standards are strictly upheld during the peak travel period.

Vessel operators are being urged to comply fully with all safety requirements, including adhering to approved passenger limits at all times.

Members of the public are also advised to take personal responsibility when travelling to maritime islands and not to pressure vessel operators or MSAF officers once vessels reach capacity.

The Minister is calling on everyone to celebrate responsibly and put safety first when travelling during the festive season.

