Regional unity key to crime fight

Fiji is facing increasing threats from transnational crime. Criminal syndicates are using the Pacific as a gateway for illegal trade.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states Pacific countries and communities are being exploited. He said these crimes are becoming more organised and widespread.

Tudravu said Fiji was working closely with regional partners. He says intelligence sharing and cooperation are essential.

He adds that protecting Pacific communities requires a united regional response.

“As people of the Pacific, we understand our challenges and therefore we must come together to Talanoa and really get to the root causes of these crimes and find workable solutions that have tangible outcomes.”

Tudravu also highlights efforts to strengthen the Fiji Police Force. He says training and operational readiness remain a priority.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said the AFP was committed to supporting Fiji. She adds that the partnership focuses on building police capability.

Since September, 25 Fiji Police officers have completed AFP-funded training. The courses covered investigations, leadership, prosecution, operations and forensics

